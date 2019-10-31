Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $7.60. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter.

About Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

