SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 67.62% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarWinds updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Shares of SWI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25.

SWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

