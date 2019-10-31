SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Given News Impact Score of -1.22

Media headlines about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYFY traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

