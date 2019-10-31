Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) Trading Down 1.5%

Southern Arc Minerals Inc (CVE:SA) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 3,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million and a PE ratio of 1.23.

About Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.