Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. Sells 2,198 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $89,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.98. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 625,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 245,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 55,722 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 123,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

