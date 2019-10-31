Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 225,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of SONA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.57. 1,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $376.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 5.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

