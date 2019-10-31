Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

