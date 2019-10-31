S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $314.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $301.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPGI. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.42.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,416. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $269.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,489.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

