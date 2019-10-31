Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives $17.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $897.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.56.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($1.25) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,726,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,009,000 after acquiring an additional 778,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 632,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,972,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 579,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

