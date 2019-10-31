SPF Beheer BV Has $4.22 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

SPF Beheer BV decreased its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. SPF Beheer BV owned 0.21% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 2,190,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $41.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.