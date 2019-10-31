SPF Beheer BV Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SPF Beheer BV lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 59,622 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 3.1% of SPF Beheer BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SPF Beheer BV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $83,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 52.2% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,202,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

