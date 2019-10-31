SPF Beheer BV Sells 9,525 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

SPF Beheer BV lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.8% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SPF Beheer BV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $75,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,956 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,094,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $101,966,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.23. 798,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $264.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

