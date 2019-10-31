Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Spire worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,194,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spire by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after buying an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $49,877.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

