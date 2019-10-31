Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $195.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.45.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $140.45 on Monday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Spotify by 148.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

