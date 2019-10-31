SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.54. 722,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. SPX had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

