SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. SPX updated its FY19 guidance to $2.65-2.72 EPS.

Shares of SPXC traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. SPX has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

