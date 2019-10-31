SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 487,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 207,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $3.18 on Thursday. SRC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

SRCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of SRC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

