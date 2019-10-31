St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 945 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.62% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 273,261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,422,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,001,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,691,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,620,000.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.04. 82,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,287. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

