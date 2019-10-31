St. Louis Trust Co Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

St. Louis Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,967,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,200,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

