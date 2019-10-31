Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Issues Earnings Results

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 941,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.