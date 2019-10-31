Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.