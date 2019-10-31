Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $150.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Stanley Black & Decker traded as high as $154.46 and last traded at $153.87, with a volume of 242431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.09.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWK. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.47.

In related news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip bought 130,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 200,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

