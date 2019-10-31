Stanley J. Meresman Sells 10,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $713,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $3,189,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 47.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after acquiring an additional 100,088 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2,037.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 275,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

