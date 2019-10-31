State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $177.53 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

