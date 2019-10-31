State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,237.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $10,958,686.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. FBN Securities raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

