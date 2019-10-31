State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 28.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 130,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MasTec by 49.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in MasTec by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth about $957,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $68.93.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,440. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.