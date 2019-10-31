State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 33.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 29.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 10.4% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Ingevity by 24.1% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 58.2% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $72.59 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.