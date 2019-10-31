State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

