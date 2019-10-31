State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corelogic by 102.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after acquiring an additional 333,380 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 203.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $50,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $453,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $1,809,386. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

