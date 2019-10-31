State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on POR shares. ValuEngine lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

In other news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,735.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.