State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $55.05.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

