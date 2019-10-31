State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $7.10 Million in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Popular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Popular by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Popular by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Popular by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Popular by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Popular by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.20. Popular Inc has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $58.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

