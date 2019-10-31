State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 54,200 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in RingCentral by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 13,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $1,921,878.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,665,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $82,676.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,078.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,429 shares of company stock worth $57,500,942 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

NYSE:RNG opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,093.25 and a beta of 0.83. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

