State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 814,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.18% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 134,520 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 30.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 252,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.74). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

