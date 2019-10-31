State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,109,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apache were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after buying an additional 1,441,033 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 90.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,034,000 after purchasing an additional 720,427 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apache by 231.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,000,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 698,548 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Apache in the second quarter worth about $18,280,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APA opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.