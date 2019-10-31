Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Shares of Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.54. Steadfast Group shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 2,346,422 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40.

In other Steadfast Group news, insider Philip Purcell sold 60,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.72 ($2.64), for a total transaction of A$223,547.81 ($158,544.55). Also, insider Francis O’Halloran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.62), for a total transaction of A$185,000.00 ($131,205.67).

Steadfast Group Company Profile (ASX:SDF)

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

