Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,620 shares of company stock worth $16,317,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average is $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

