Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.08.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.32. The company had a trading volume of 656,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

