Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 3,738 Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,571 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in CBS were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of CBS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,931 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBS by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of CBS by 5,978.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,549 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after acquiring an additional 607,390 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBS by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

CBS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 509,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CBS from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

