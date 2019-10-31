Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (OTCMKTS:STLJF) traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.04, 103 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

About Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.