Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 million. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.