Stephens Inc. AR Sells 501 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,561,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 450,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 384,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,005. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLAB opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.52. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $115.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.