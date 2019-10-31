Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,666 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Viewray were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRAY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Viewray by 4,390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Viewray by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Viewray by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter.

In other Viewray news, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $265.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Viewray Inc has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

