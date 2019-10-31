Stephens Initiates Coverage on People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBCT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $3,968,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,501 shares of company stock worth $5,149,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,900,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,890,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 209.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 136,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 92,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

