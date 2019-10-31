Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.60

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 65579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 78.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 441.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

