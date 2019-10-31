Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stericycle updated its FY19 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

SRCL stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.60. 2,042,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

