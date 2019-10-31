Steven K. Young Sells 221 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 221 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $21,001.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,222.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $80.89 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.