Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 15432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $405,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. CWM LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

