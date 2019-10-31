Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $17.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,391,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,642,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,045. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $197.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

