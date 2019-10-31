Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

MTUM traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.02. The company had a trading volume of 683,527 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99.

